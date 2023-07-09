Study Identifies Six Key Foods to Lower Cardiovascular Disease Risk

A study conducted by researchers from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences at the Population Research Health Institute (PHRI) has identified six key foods that, when consumed in combination with each other, lower the risk of contracting cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

According to the researchers, the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and whole-grain dairy products is essential in lowering the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Conversely, a diet deficient in one or more of these fundamentals has given disappointing results. The researchers allowed for some minor exceptions, such as the inclusion of a moderate amount of whole grains or unprocessed meats.

Previous studies have primarily focused on the negative effects of unhealthy diets, which combine refined industrial products with high calories. This study, however, aimed to investigate the overall protective factors against heart and arteries.

The World Health Organization reports that nearly 18 million people died from cardiovascular events in 2019, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Heart attacks and strokes made up 85% of these deaths. These statistics highlight the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to safeguard the heart and circulatory system.

The PHRI research team analyzed data from 245,000 people from various studies. The results of their analysis were published in the European Heart Journal, a leading scientific journal in the field of cardiovascular disease.

What sets this study apart is its focus on defining a PURE Healthy Diet Score, which exclusively emphasizes natural fresh foods. The score recommends incorporating an average daily intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole-grain dairy products, along with three to four servings of legumes per week and two to three servings of fish per week. As possible substitutes, individuals can include a daily serving of whole grains and a one-time serving of red meat or unprocessed poultry.

Andrew Mente, the first author of the study and a member of McMaster’s Department of Health Research, stated, “In addition to large quantities of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, we have demonstrated that moderation is key in natural food consumption. Moderate amounts of fish and whole-grain dairy products are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. Additionally, moderate consumption of cereals and meat, provided they are whole grains and genuine cuts of meat from gourmet butchers, is allowed as it has no influence on the results.”

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, including fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and whole milk products, for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke. It also emphasizes the need to exercise and avoid sedentary behavior. The term “whole milk products” refers to dairy products that have maintained their original fat content without undergoing processes that alter their lipid and lipoprotein content. A balanced diet can also include whole grains and occasional consumption of fresh, genuine meat. During summer, the diet should consider the changes in metabolism associated with the season. While vitamins and trace elements can serve as valid supplements, it is important to prioritize the consumption of fresh products found in nature.

For further information, the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention (Siprec), chaired by Professor Massimo Volpe, presented an 11-point document to the Ministry of Health, indicating how to prevent heart-related issues.

