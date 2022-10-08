If you want to prevent certain diseases, the secret is to eat a certain way. Try this diet to stay healthy and fit.

Avoid exceeding with classic sugar but preferring wholemeal or sweeteners can help us prevent the onset of diabetes, eating foods low in animal fats helps us not to have high cholesterol, avoiding carbonated drinks so as not to have problems with meteorism. Do not abuse alcohol to avoid liver problems.

Often to eat to prevent diseases it is not only a reason to avoid eating junk foods but above all to stay healthy over time. Behind every food there is an important help for the body in the prevention of various diseases which is why it is essential to follow a diet correct and a varied diet that includes everything.

Eating to prevent diseases: the correct diet to avoid the onset of serious health problems

Basically one diet correct is essential to prevent various pathologies. In addition to having a varied and correct diet that must include 3 main meals and two snacks in which it is important to prefer fruit and vegetables, dried fruit to introduce omega 3, mineral salts and vitamins essential for the correct functioning of the body.

A very practical example is to introduce iodized salt into our diet. By adding more iodine to normal salt, it can prevent thyroid disease from developing. Take whole grains which in addition to being rich in fiber contain folic acid to strengthen the immune system. Eat citrus fruits such as oranges for an intake of vitamin C adaptation that allows us to fight seasonal ailments, even ginger and turmeric are allies against the flu.