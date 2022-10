His conditions were immediately defined as very serious due to some previous pathologies: the 75-year-old from Bojano (Campobasso), hospitalized in Intensive Care at Cardarelli di Campobasso, who had contracted listeriosis, did not make it.

The man had been in intensive care for days after ingesting a food, probably ricotta. He passed away this afternoon. A check by the Hygiene Office was launched on the case to trace the type of food at the origin of the infection.