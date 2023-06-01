“Eating vegan is bad” and other fake news to forget

Is eating vegan really bad? There are so many fake news about this diet, let’s find out what they are to have a more conscious diet.

By now there are so many people who decide to undertake the choice of one vegan dietbut there are so many fake news about it: it is often said that a vegan diet can hurt and not give our body all the nutrients and the substances useful for survival.

Obviously this is not the case, but before starting to reveal all the false myths on this type of diet, we want to take a moment to clarify. Vegan diet and vegetarian diet they are two very different things. Often it gets confusingbut the vegetarian diet allows you to eat products derived from animals.

In the vegan diet, on the other hand, the idea of ​​eating only is followed products of plant origin. For this reason we often fall into the mistake of thinking that it is not a correct diet. So let’s find out all the false myths you need to know if you want to start a vegan diet.

Vegan diet: the false myths

The first myth to dispel is that a vegan diet does not take all the substances useful for our body. If you want to undertake this diet, you must know that it is not true that you will be forced to take supplements. The only one is that of vitamina B12, but all the rest of the vitamins you will get from the foods you eat.

The same goes for proteins. You need to know what a proper vegan diet takes the proteins that you need from legumes such as lentils, beans and chickpeas easily managing to satisfy the right daily intake.

All fake news

If you are concerned the cost of the vegan diet, you must know that it is not true that it is more expensive than other diets. Just think that for example the fish costs more of a good plate of vegetables. Among other things, just state Be careful where you go shopping. We advise you to prefer local products at km 0 and to buy seasonal fruit and vegetables.

The last false myth to dispel about the vegan diet consists incarbohydrate intake. It is true that eating too many carbohydrates makes you fat or rather bloated, but you can always alternate between pasta and rice more digestible and above all, compared to all possible combinations of foods, you can always dose the diet well and carbohydrate intake.