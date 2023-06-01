Azimut/Benetti joins forces with Eni for biofuel on yachts

Boating, as well as shipping, looks to sustainability. More and more. And it could not be otherwise. Thus, the agreement between Azimut/Benetti, the world‘s leading superyacht manufacturer, and Eni Sustainable Mobility for the supply and use – a preview in the yachting world – of biofuel produced with 100% renewable raw materials must be registered .

The product

This is HVOlution (hydrogenated vegetable oil), which is produced in the biorefineries of Eni Sustainable Mobility in Venice and Gela from waste raw materials and vegetable residues or from oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food supply chain, in an economy model circular applied to mobility. If the entire logistics-production chain is considered, the reduction of emissions by HVOlution can reach up to 90% compared to the reference fossil mix, depending on the raw materials used for its production.

The understanding

Azimut/Benetti will introduce HVOlution to replace the fossil fuel currently used for the technical tests of new yachts, for sea trials and for the handling of prototype models. “Furthermore, the new Azimut models can be delivered to owners with a first supply of HVOlution biofuel,” the company announces. The start in a few days with the first voyage of the new Azimut Magellano 60, which will reach Taormina from Savona for the international première at the “Yachting Gala”, an event organized by Azimut for over 600 owners from all over the world.

“This agreement allows us to expand the area of ​​action for the reduction of emissions by involving the supply chain, focusing on energy decarbonisation. Currently, more than half of Azimut’s fleet is made up of Low Emission boats and Benetti has built the largest hybrid yacht in the world, as well as winning the “Green yacht of the year 2022″ award with the 37mt BYond” explains Giovanna Vitelli, president of the Azimut|Benetti Group.

Not only. The partnership also looks at projects aimed at developing the distribution network to facilitate access to biofuel and offer shipowners the possibility of refueling with HVO. The plan envisages, in an initial phase, the involvement of the marinas of the Azimut|Benetti Group as the first supply point dedicated to private individuals on the Italian coast through bunkering operations.

The other partnerships

Eni aims at boating. Hence also the agreement reached between Versalis, the group’s chemical company, and Boero for the development of nautical paints made with renewable raw materials. Also Eni then entered into an alliance with Rina, the multinational inspection and certification company, to develop the use of green fuels on ships and to monitor CO2 emissions. We talk about HVOlution, but also about hydrogen and green ammonia.

It should also be noted that Plentitude, Eni’s subsidiary for renewables, through Be Charge, has entered into an alliance with Energica Inside to extend electric mobility to boating and install charging stations in marinas. Together, the two companies are also studying a prototype electric watercraft.