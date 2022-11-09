President Anelli: “The last three years has been difficult for the compulsory training of doctors because, due to the pandemic, many initiatives have been blocked and the training activities carried out by public structures have decreased significantly, but compared to the past, a real “comeback”.

“For the compulsory training of doctors, the last three years has been difficult because, due to the pandemic, many initiatives have been blocked and the training activities carried out by public structures have significantly decreased, but compared to the past a real and proper one is in progress” comeback´. And thanks to this recovery by doctors, we estimate that 7 out of 10 will be in good standing as of 31 December 2022 with the training credits required to achieve certifiability. A percentage certainly higher than in the previous three years, which is an excellent sign “.

Thus the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), Filippo Anellihe reports at beraking latest news Salute the estimates on compliance with the ECM obligations at the expiry of the three-year period 2020-2022, hoping for a table on the subject with the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, “to envisage new reward or penalization mechanisms”, “in line with what has already been regulated by Parliament”.

From the next three-year period 2023-2025, in fact, as required by the recent 2021 legislation, those who do not comply with at least 70% of the credits provided for by the continuing medical education program (Ecm) will not be protected by insurance coverage in the event of a dispute. .

“This law – comments Anelli – was very important because it greatly solicited the credit recognition process and, in my opinion, it also changed the perspective a lot, on which I would like to reason with the new Minister Schillaci and with the new Ecm Commission. , as soon as he takes office, because perhaps more than sanctions, incentives are needed to obtain a good result in terms of certifiability “.

