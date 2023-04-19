EFSA alarm, bisphenol A in food is a health risk

Exposure to bisphenol A through food can have harmful effects on the immune system and is a health risk for European consumers of all age groups. They are the conclusions of a new EFSA study on the molecule used in the production of food and beverage containers. Since the late 1990s, the substance has been suspected of having adverse health effects following migration into foods. Since 2017 it has been classified in the EU as a candidate for replacement and since 2018 its use has been banned in baby bottles and other food containers for children under the age of three.

Is aluminum for storing food dangerous? Depends by Giulia Masoero Regis

09 April 2023



Bisphenol A observed special for years

Since 2006, EFSA has periodically evaluated the safety of bisphenol A, and the latest analysis dates back to 2015. The conclusions of the study published today, carried out by examining over 800 new publications, allow the Authority to eliminate the uncertainties reported eight years ago, when he had been able to indicate a tolerable daily dose – that is, the amount of a substance that can be ingested daily for life without appreciable health risks – only temporary.

In the most recent studies, ‘we observed an increase in the percentage of T helper lymphocytes in the spleen,’ he said. Claude Lambrechairman of the EFSA expert group on materials in contact with food, which “could lead to the development of allergic pulmonary inflammation and autoimmune diseases”.

Breast cancer, identified 300 chemicals to be investigated See also Lung cancer, it's time for personalized and agnostic therapies by Tiziana Moriconi

22 July 2021



The new daily limits

EFSA was therefore able to establish the new tolerable daily intake at 0.2 nanograms (2 billionths of a gram), replacing the previous temporary level of 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram), per kilogram of body weight per day: about 20,000 times lower.