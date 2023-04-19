Home » EFSA alarm, bisphenol A in food is a health risk
Health

EFSA alarm, bisphenol A in food is a health risk

by admin

Exposure to bisphenol A through food can have harmful effects on the immune system and is a health risk for European consumers of all age groups. They are the conclusions of a new EFSA study on the molecule used in the production of food and beverage containers. Since the late 1990s, the substance has been suspected of having adverse health effects following migration into foods. Since 2017 it has been classified in the EU as a candidate for replacement and since 2018 its use has been banned in baby bottles and other food containers for children under the age of three.

Is aluminum for storing food dangerous? Depends

by Giulia Masoero Regis

Bisphenol A observed special for years

Since 2006, EFSA has periodically evaluated the safety of bisphenol A, and the latest analysis dates back to 2015. The conclusions of the study published today, carried out by examining over 800 new publications, allow the Authority to eliminate the uncertainties reported eight years ago, when he had been able to indicate a tolerable daily dose – that is, the amount of a substance that can be ingested daily for life without appreciable health risks – only temporary.

In the most recent studies, ‘we observed an increase in the percentage of T helper lymphocytes in the spleen,’ he said. Claude Lambrechairman of the EFSA expert group on materials in contact with food, which “could lead to the development of allergic pulmonary inflammation and autoimmune diseases”.

Breast cancer, identified 300 chemicals to be investigated

See also  Lung cancer, it's time for personalized and agnostic therapies

by Tiziana Moriconi

The new daily limits

EFSA was therefore able to establish the new tolerable daily intake at 0.2 nanograms (2 billionths of a gram), replacing the previous temporary level of 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram), per kilogram of body weight per day: about 20,000 times lower.

A plastic chemical, Bisphenol A, could be linked to type 2 diabetes

You may also like

The regional competition for pharmacists in Emilia-Romagna is...

Hammered, with a cable around her neck and...

SALUMIFICIO COLOMBO LUIGI SRL – BAGUETTE SALAMI

Aifa authorizes the use of a drug that...

Juve ruling, the outcome of the appeal on...

Parkinson’s disease: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Yellow stains on the pillow: Do you also...

High cholesterol, the best foods to fight it:...

Balcony plants for full sun: easy to care...

what is the neurological disorder from which Céline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy