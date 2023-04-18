Home » eight hours at the stands fleeing the flashes
Health

eight hours at the stands fleeing the flashes

by admin
eight hours at the stands fleeing the flashes

In the end they were eight hours. Not even Silvio Berlusconi, who has been a regular guest at the Salone for so many years, has ever equaled it such a record. To do this, however, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to resort to a trick, or rather, a real misdirection. She besieged by a swarm of journalists, cameras and microphones, little assistance from a botched organization, after less than an hour he took the way out, she got into the car and it evaporated. She except to reappear shortly after, where she is free from queues, she has stalked almost every stand and almost every operator of the Show.

To the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, who also accompanied her in this second part of the tour, my feet still hurt. Twenty thousand steps in heels recorded on her mobile phone. “Only Santanché has the courage to come here in heels too,” the premier jokes. Meloni, godmother. She cuts the ribbon of the sixty-first edition of the Salone del Mobile. Next to her the mayor Beppe Sala, the governor Attilio Fontana, the president of the Fiera Foundation, Enrico Pazzali and the heads of the Salone. “As Prime Minister, I could not miss this fair which encompasses many of the strategic visions of our government,” says the premier, finding the blessing of some and the clarifications of others. Like that of the mayor of Milan. «I am happy that the Prime Minister is present today and I hope that, unequivocally, the right weight will be given to those who represent a model for Italy and beyond». If needed, he specifies the concept better: «The Salone represents and proposes the best Italy can do, but it is also the mirror of the Milan that works, not only for itself but for our entire nation».

See also  Covid, government extends the obligation of masks in hospitals and RSA

How to say: don’t remember Milan only when it’s convenient. “A Return to Joy” for Governor Fontana who praises Melon’s initiativesi sul liceo Made in Italy: «I am very proud to be present in this return to tradition at the Salone. It is a return to joy to see a very important part of our economic reality represented here, which is increasingly a point of reference all over the world»

You may also like

Putin on a mission to Kherson (and prepares...

Can Gallith help with cholesterol-containing gallstones?

Giving birth in America | International Health

Mental health. Sardinia’s appeal for Bruno, suffering from...

WHO places coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 on watch list

Financial reserves of health insurance companies still at...

Mild cognitive impairment: positive attitude towards old age...

Scarlet fever, cases on the rise in Italy....

The first corrections in the fixed amount system...

when they come out and possible costs for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy