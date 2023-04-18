eight hours at the stands fleeing the flashes

In the end they were eight hours . Not even Silvio Berlusconi, who has been a regular guest at the Salone for so many years, has ever equaled it such a record . To do this, however, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to resort to a trick, or rather, a real misdirection. She besieged by a swarm of journalists, cameras and microphones, little assistance from a botched organization, after less than an hour he took the way out , she got into the car and it evaporated. She except to reappear shortly after, where she is free from queues, she has stalked almost every stand and almost every operator of the Show.

To the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, who also accompanied her in this second part of the tour, my feet still hurt. Twenty thousand steps in heels recorded on her mobile phone. “Only Santanché has the courage to come here in heels too,” the premier jokes. Meloni, godmother. She cuts the ribbon of the sixty-first edition of the Salone del Mobile. Next to her the mayor Beppe Sala, the governor Attilio Fontana, the president of the Fiera Foundation, Enrico Pazzali and the heads of the Salone. “As Prime Minister, I could not miss this fair which encompasses many of the strategic visions of our government,” says the premier, finding the blessing of some and the clarifications of others. Like that of the mayor of Milan. «I am happy that the Prime Minister is present today and I hope that, unequivocally, the right weight will be given to those who represent a model for Italy and beyond». If needed, he specifies the concept better: «The Salone represents and proposes the best Italy can do, but it is also the mirror of the Milan that works, not only for itself but for our entire nation».