EinBlick podcast: Telemonitoring is missing in the digital law

Conversation with Günter van Aalst from the German Society for Telemedicine DGTelemed on the DigiG digital law

EinBlick – Demanded presents discussions and interviews on health policy

The latest edition of the podcast “EinBlick – Demanded” highlights the lack of telemonitoring in the planned law to accelerate digitization in healthcare (DigiG).

Guest is Günter van Aalst, Deputy Chairman of the German Society for Telemedicine DGTelemed. In an interview with specialist journalist and EinBlick editor Christoph Nitz, van Aalst discusses the importance of telemonitoring for patients with chronic diseases. Topics such as DGTelemed’s criticism of the categorization of telemonitoring as a “new medical method” by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) and the resulting hurdles for recognition and reimbursement by statutory health insurance companies are discussed.

The current episode: #EinBlick – asked with Günter van Aalst: There is no action, act now with telemonitoring

you can listen here:

The German Society for Telemedicine e. V. (DGTelemed) calls for telemonitoring to be established as an integral part of digitized healthcare. Despite years of demands, this is ignored in the current draft law to accelerate digitization in healthcare (DigiG). The DGTelemed position paper emphasizes the advantages of telemonitoring for the chronically ill, since doctors can optimally monitor the state of health of risk patients using constantly recorded vital signs.

Günter van Aalst, Deputy CEO of DGTelemed, emphasizes: “Up to 10 million people in Germany suffer from chronic diseases. It would be fatal to leave these people to themselves when evaluating their health values. Doctors can check the values ​​in real time through digital data transfer.” Despite its efficiency, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) regards telemonitoring as a “new medical method”. The DGTelemed advocates classification as a “new medical process” and calls for simplified recognition and reimbursement processes.

“EinBlick – asked” offers discussions with experts from the health care system. The podcast is available on the BERLIN-CHEMIE website and on all common podcast platforms. en

Through interviews and discussions, “EinBlick – Demanded” illuminates current topics and developments in the health care system. The format aims to provide first-hand information and gives listeners the opportunity to learn about various aspects first-hand.

It supplements the health policy EinBlick podcast, which appears weekly as a news overview.

About the EinBlick formats:

-EinBlick – The Podcast: A weekly podcast showcasing the most relevant healthcare news every Friday at 12pm.

-EinBlick – in demand: An interview and discussion podcast with experts from the healthcare sector. Here, more in-depth topics are discussed and current discussions are highlighted.

-EinBlick – The newsletter: A regular newsletter that illuminates the background to current health policy issues and is a supplement to the podcasts.

EinBlick podcasts and newsletters are created by the health department of the meko factory for the health management of BERLIN-CHEMIE.

All offers and information can be found at www.einblick-newsletter.de

