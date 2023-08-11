Brain Bridge Festival – Peuerbach – Tag 1 – Festival Review

Event: Brain Bridge Festival, Peuerbach, Upper Austria – Day 1

Bands: Kaiser SC, Outback Son, Fat Chester, Horny Monkeys, Ziagnmölka

Ticket: Day ticket € 20,- / weekend ticket € 45,-

Genre: Hard Rock / Metal

It’s the year 2023. The masses of water relentlessly make their way through the landscape and bring down the whole of Festival Europe. Whole Festival Europe? No… a small, unyielding village… uh… festival in the heart of Upper Austria put up fierce resistance to the end. We’re talking about Brain Bridge Festival HERE in Peuerbach, which is being held as an official festival for the first time this year and attracts visitors over two days with numerous bands and cheap beer.

Hidden behind several kilometers of goods road, the campsite is already full on Friday and the mood is relatively relaxed. Despite the consistently gray sky, the festival will be spared the rain for the time being. After picking up the wristband and setting up the tent, the infield is inspected first. Very small but contains everything you need. A beer stand, a bar and a small food outlet. Socially acceptable is still an understatement when you talk about the pricing. Beer for three euros, sausages with sauerkraut for five euros and a goulash soup, which some restaurants don’t do so well, for four euros. The basic supply is thus ensured. The only thing missing are the bands, which also started punctually at 7:00 p.m.

But now to the bands

We were allowed to start with Kaiser SC HERE, SC stands for Sauna Club, a group of young rockers who knew how to pull off their show with humor and were also able to convince musically. The meaning of the band name is important because otherwise you have no idea why infusions are being carried out in the middle of the show. Definitely a good start. We continued with the kind of local heroes from Outback Son HERE. Things got a little harder here than just before, which was positively received by the audience. Since we have still been spared from the rain so far, the band once again welcomed all visitors to the driest festival in Europe.

With band number three we went from classic hard rock to punk, because now the guys from Fat Chester HERE it’s your turn. After it was slowly getting dark, the already energetic performance was staged perfectly with a wide range of lighting effects. At this point also praise for the technology – both sound and light give no reason for criticism – there some organizers can learn a lesson.

It is now already 22.00 and with the Horny Monkeys HERE – who are also responsible for organizing the festival – the long-awaited headliners of the first day come onto the stage. And here, for good reason, the crowd went completely nuts. The band simply knows how to put on a show that almost makes the music a minor matter, although the band can also play to their strengths on the instruments. Coupled with all kinds of nonsense – and by far the prettiest outfits of the entire festival – a more than worthy headliner.

Late Night Act and interim conclusion

At the end of the first day, Ziagnmölka HERE still operate the Late Night Slot. The very idiosyncratic mixture of rock, synth and hip hop elements – and many more that would probably go beyond the scope – definitely takes some getting used to, but it’s fun. The stage show, which alternates between gloomy and colourful, is also impressive. Overall it was a bit quieter here, so you could enjoy the band during the last few beers before the Infield closed the doors for the first day.

After the first day, one can already draw an interim conclusion that the organizers have probably thought of everything. The line up was put together with care and the weather cooperated most of the time. The report for day 2 including the festival conclusion will follow shortly. But after the first day not much can go wrong here.

