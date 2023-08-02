“Electronic health record and vaccination plan two important results”

Printable version

Press release no. 43

Release date August 2, 2023

Health, Schillaci: “Electronic health file and vaccination plan are two important results”

“We scored two important results today with the green light from the State-Regions Conference to the decree on the Electronic Health Record and the 2023-2025 vaccination plan. These are two relevant provisions on which we have committed ourselves with the effective collaboration of the Regions.

The Electronic Health Record 2.0 represents a significant step forward in the digitization of health data, one of the most relevant objectives of the PNRR, and towards a new vision of healthcare in which technological innovation contributes to strengthening territorial assistance and overcoming inequalities .

With the new 2023-2025 Vaccination Plan we want to overcome the inhomogeneities and promote a widespread capillarity of vaccination points and greater proactivity to reach high-risk or difficult-to-reach population groups. It is also a more flexible plan open to innovation: the vaccination calendar, detached from the plan, can be updated more easily on the basis of available evidence. In this way it will be possible to introduce and evaluate any innovations more quickly. I am sure that the Plan will contribute to harmonizing vaccination strategies by ensuring more accessible and effective protection and immunization measures for all citizens”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

