Elly Schlein and the color match | Gramellini’s Coffee

I thank Elly Schlein because until yesterday I was guilty of ignorance of the existence of color analysis, the art of matching clothes to the complexion. I didn’t even know they existed people paid 400 euros per hour to point out to me that Bridget Jones’ boyfriend-style mousy gray sweater with orange lozenges flaps terribly with sallow undereye circles. And I’m not shocked that a young political leader addresses these apparently voluptuous topics in a prestigious fashion magazine.

The problem is that Elly Schlein’s interview with «Vogue» was not just any interview. She was the first as secretary of the Democratic Party, moreover on the eve of Labor Day, once the company’s “core business“. And for his first public outing, the one that sets the tone for leadership, I would have expected a conversation about the minimum wage, or a foreign policy conversation with foreign dailies, or a civil rights conversation with some popular weekly.

For the avoidance of doubt, I would have felt the same surprise if the secretary of the Democratic Party had been Bonaccini and had granted the first interview to a sports newspaper to talk about Bologna or to a hairdressing magazine to investigate the meaning of his goatee. In addition to those of the color match specialist, Schlein could use the advice of a communication color specialist or, better still, of a sausage fryer from the Unity party.

With permission, I’m going to harmonize the sweater. I would never want the revolution to break out and I have nothing to wear.



