“Italy is disappearing”. Thus the patron of Tesla and owner of Twitter Elon Musk lapidary comments on the Istat data on the Italian birth rate. Musk replied to a message from a user who had mentioned the drop in births. Already last year, always responding to the same user, the billionaire had explained how “the collapse of the population is the greatest threat to civilization“. The leader of the Brothers of Italy then replied to him Giorgia Meloni, who had explained that “by continuing like this we will have a childless society, which will collapse, but it is good that a visible person like Elon Musk talks about it”.

Italy is disappearing! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023

The response tweet from the owner of Tesla and Twitter, father of seven children, refers to a message from Andrew Stroppaan IT security expert, who had written that “the birth rate in Italy is at an all-time low and mortality remains high”, later noting that “the situation is getting worse”, in the sense that “we are going at full speed towards the decline and potential halving of the Italian population”. The number of children per woman is also declining in the United States, and population growth has virtually stopped in 2021. According to World Bank data, from 2 children in 2009 it fell to 1.6 in 2020. However above the Italian values.