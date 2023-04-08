Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

From platforms for investing even very small sums the web is full of them. Today I tell you about Buxwhich offers the possibility of invest via smartphone even very small sums, with access, through CFDs, to a fair number of underlyings and securities.

I have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the platform, identifying the advantages and disadvantages of this platform.

It is worth investing with Bux? What are the differences with other platforms that allow you to invest minimal amounts? Are the fees high?

Let’s see it together.

What is Bux?

BUX is the fastest growing next generation broker in Europe.

It has been on the market since 2014, making it easy and convenient for many Europeans to do more with their savings. Its intent is to break down the barriers of the financial markets and revolutionize the investing experience, above all by trying to wink at the new generations of investors and traders.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is backed by Prosus Ventures, Tencent, HV Capital and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures.

BUX’s flagship platform is BUX Zero, which makes investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the companies they believe in. BUX Zero is currently available in Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria, France, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

How Bux works?

Bux allows you to invest in stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies.

To start investing, all you need to do is create an account on the site in a few minutes, without having to run into long waiting lists or boring bureaucracy; then you can deposit and withdraw your money quickly and easily, at any time.

You will be able, again via the app, to access the platform and create product lists with your shares or with your favorite ETFs.

Through the application you can also receive news and educational content dedicated and up-to-date, to be able to learn at the speed you deem appropriate.

Another very important and much appreciated thing is that you will be able to receive help and answers from the support team, for any eventuality, question or concern.

Functionality

Being a platform always attentive to innovation and aimed mostly at young traders, it always tries to develop new features and useful tools to help modern investors gain more flexibility and control.

Now I present to you the three main features that you will find inside the app:

Savings plan: BUX offers you the possibility to create your own PAC. Basically all you have to do is choose the shares or ETFs you believe in from the vast range available, select the amount to invest for each asset (10 euros for each asset) and finally choose a date and a goal. The plan, once chosen, will run every month, unless you choose to suspend, change or cancel it at any time. With these 3 simple steps you will have created your accumulation plan to invest and accumulate money over time;

BUX offers you the possibility to create your own PAC. Basically all you have to do is choose the shares or ETFs you believe in from the vast range available, select the amount to invest for each asset (10 euros for each asset) and finally choose a date and a goal. The plan, once chosen, will run every month, unless you choose to suspend, change or cancel it at any time. With these 3 simple steps you will have created your accumulation plan to invest and accumulate money over time; Thematic investments: you will have access to thematic lists, carefully and hand-curated to provide you with stocks and ETFs that you can use to diversify your portfolio, support companies you believe in and create long-term wealth. You can find investments in hydrogen, the metaverse, cloud companies, cybersecurity, and other current trends;

you will have access to thematic lists, carefully and hand-curated to provide you with stocks and ETFs that you can use to diversify your portfolio, support companies you believe in and create long-term wealth. You can find investments in hydrogen, the metaverse, cloud companies, cybersecurity, and other current trends; Split Investments: this instead allows you to buy even just a slice of your favorite stocks and ETFs. This is very interesting in case you are interested in buying shares of very important and consequently very expensive companies. It is a very interesting solution, always aimed at investing with small sums, starting from 10 euros. You will find a selection of ETFs and US and European stocks, such as Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Volkswagen or Shell. This way you can build a diversified portfolio of stocks by investing small amounts in many different companies.

How much does it cost to operate with this trading app?

Bux is a platform at least on paper free, because there are no costs associated with either the download or the opening of an account.

However, you will obviously have to pay some commissions on the purchase of securities, which are in the form of a percentage of the investment. Even in this case, however, the platform tries to keep them low, proposing a simple and transparent tariff plan.

In fact, you can choose between three different floors:

zero order the order without commissions

the order without commissions market order

limit order.

To offer you a more complete and more exemplary overview, I am attaching a screenshot from the official site directly, so you can immediately get an idea of ​​the costs:

As for deposits and withdrawals, the cost is 0 euros, as well as for custody fees and real-time quotes.

The FX markup (for US stocks only) is 0.25%, while the service fee is 2.99 euros, and will be tolted from cash balance each month.

You will still be able to calculate a cost estimate using the simulator on the site, where you can enter the investment amount and the type of product, and see how many commissions you will have to pay.

“learn” section

A very useful thing made available by this platform is the “learn” section, where you can find some lessons that explain why to invest, the rules of investments, what not to do before investing and how to choose the best stocks for an investment and much more. other.

It is therefore a section where novice investors can stop and review before jumping into investments and starting to invest.

A free action

If you download the application bux zero and upload your account you can receive a free share.

It is in fact one promotion in progress, but I invite you to consult the communication to customers to find out more and above all to get more information about it.

Opinions of Affari Miei on BUX

The platform is undoubtedly interesting and also a lot user-friendly and simple to use, which should not be underestimated when choosing a platform that must be useful for investing.

It is therefore a product aimed primarily at investors beginners, who are looking for a platform that offers them the opportunity to invest very few euros.

Also the function for the PAC and that relating to split investments it can undoubtedly be an interesting thing.

Come commissions we can say that we tend to be in line with those of other similar platforms, although obviously it will then be up to you to evaluate whether the game is worth the candle or not: you can also make use of the cost simulator.

Bux can be used for investalso based on the fact that the platform is actually very comfortable and easy to use, it all depends on what you are looking for and what you want to do with your investments.

For starters and if you want to play a bit you might think about it.

