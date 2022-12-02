Home Health Ema: “Stop pholcodine against coughs, colds and flu in the EU”
Stop the sale in Europe of drugs containing pholcodine, used in adults and children for the treatment of dry cough and, in combination with other active ingredients, against cold and flu symptoms.

This was communicated by the Ema drug agency, explaining that its Pharmacovigilance Committee (Prac) – in the last meeting which was held from November 28 to December 1 – concluded the review of medicines with pholcodine, recommending “the revocation of EU marketing authorisations” for these products which therefore “will no longer be available on prescription or over the counter”.

