I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Californians’ support for marijuana legalization is still higher than when they passed reform on the ballot in 2016, a new poll shows, with a solid majority of voters also want cannabis retailers to operate in their neighborhoods.

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released on Monday found that 64% of residents support the legalization of marijuana. Voters are probably even more supportive, with 69% in favor of legalization.

When legalization was voted on seven years ago, the reform passed with a smaller majority, with 57 percent of the vote.

The overall results of the new poll show that an overwhelming majority of Democrats (77%) and independents (76%) are in favor of legalization. That compares to 42 percent of Republicans who say they keep prohibition of cannabis out of law.

While more than three in five Californians support legalizing marijuana, a smaller majority (56%) say they want recreational retailers operating in their community. Again, voters are more likely to favor commercial activity in their neighborhoods, at 60%.

“Although marijuana is legal in California, retail marijuana businesses are prohibited in 61 percent of cities and counties statewide,” PPIC said. “Just over half of Californians say the retail sale of recreational marijuana should be allowed in their city or community. Here, too, there is a broad partisan divide, with strong majorities of Democrats and independents in favor compared to only one in three Republicans.

When asked specifically about the state’s Proposition 64 ballot initiative, which legalized cannabis in 2016, respondents were largely in favor of reform. 61% of all residents (and 65% of likely voters) agreed that the reform “has mostly turned out to be a good thing for the state.”

Again, Democrats and independents were the most supportive, at 75% and 72%, respectively. But only 35% of Republicans said they were in favor.

“Support for legalized and retail marijuana sales in cities or communities remains strong even as policymakers grapple with Proposition 64 challenges and concerns,” says the PPIC survey, which involved interviews with 1,576 adults and 1,062 likely voters May 17-24. .

