Emergency… on the Field: Promoting Safety and Emergency Management through Recreational-Educational Events

Emergency on the field, two days for safety

Safety, prevention, and emergency management are the main focus of the “Emergency… on the field” initiative organized by the Municipality of Brescia in collaboration with the Provincial Fire Brigade Command. This initiative aims to educate both children and adults about the rules of civil protection. The event began this morning at Campo Marte and involves the participation of various organizations including the Civil Protection, Cisom, the Air Force, and the Paratroopers group.

Dozens of families with children are taking part in the recreational-educational events organized by these groups. The main objective of these activities is to provide information and training through play, with a special emphasis on children. Through practical exercises and micro-lessons, children learn important concepts such as safety and prevention.

One of the highlights of the event is “Firetown,” which is a fascinating experience for children. Here, the little ones get to engage in activities similar to those of real firefighters, such as climbing and jumping on inflatables. Another group, Aib Val Carobbio, focuses on forest firefighting and allows children to experiment with the use of the lance to put out simulated flames.

In addition to these activities, there is an Air Force mock-up of a Tornado simulator. Both children and adults can experience the thrill of sitting inside one of the fastest planes in the world.

The initiative aims to make safety and emergency preparedness more accessible and engaging for people of all ages. By combining education and entertainment, the organizers hope to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness in the participants.

The author of this initiative is Salvatore Montillo, who is dedicated to promoting safety and emergency management in the community. With the collaboration of various organizations, “Emergency… on the field” creates a unique opportunity for families to learn, play, and have fun while also understanding the importance of safety measures in everyday life.

The event will continue for two days, providing ample time for participants to engage in the various activities and gain valuable knowledge about safety and emergency management.

