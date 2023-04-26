Emotions: How do you use regret positively in your life?

DAniel Pink sits in Washington DC in front of an imposing wall of books. It is his converted garage. The star author has been conducting an online survey, the World Regret Survey, for nearly two years. He wanted to know what people regret most. More than 21,000 participants from 109 countries took part. Pink is now presenting the findings in his book “The Power of Repentance”.

WORLD ON SUNDAY: The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the energy crisis are triggering uncertainties and fears around the world. And in the midst of all the negative feelings, are you urging us to face regret now?