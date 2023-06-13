Home » “End of the game”; “I Saw a King”
The front pages of today’s edition are all dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi, who died on the morning of Monday 12 June.

The first page of the Corriere dello Sport is dedicated solely to Silvio Berlusconi: “End of the game” the main headline. At the top it also reads “1936-2023, Berlusconi’s death ends a sporting and political era”.


Tuttosport also dedicates the entire front page to the former leader of Forza Italia: the title “Ho visto un re”, as well as symbolizing the importance of the Cavaliere in life, recalls a song by Enzo Jannacci, famous singer-songwriter and fellow citizen of Berlusconi.



“L’era di Silvio” is the title chosen by Il Mattino as a tribute to Silvio Berlusconi. At the top we read “The hot bench between Sousa and Garcia reappears Galtier”, regarding the possible choices of Aurelio De Laurentiis for the Napoli bench.

