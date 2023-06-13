“Dragon Doctrine 2” Producer Reveals Game Summary and More Details | 4Gamers

At CPACOM’s own online press conference today (13th), veteran producer Itsuno Hideaki explained various information about “Dragon’s Dogma II” (Dragon’s Dogma II).

Producer Itsuno Hideaki said that this game has two major features. The first is that single-player can also enjoy the game experience of “adventuring with others”. The second is that players can freely explore in the realistic fantasy world.

The first point is also a characteristic of the Dragon Doctrine. This time, players can match a follower and two auxiliary followers borrowed from other players through the Internet to take an adventure in a team of four. This time the AI ​​is also smarter, it will help players lead the way, refuel, and of course be the best combat partner.

The second point is mentioned earlier. This time it is an open world game built with the RE engine. Players can choose from a lot of occupations, whether it is a melee occupation using a sword or a long-range occupation using spells.

Itsuno Hideaki revealed that this work has added a lot of physical calculation elements, so various actions will give players various expectations. The human archer “Ulrik” and the orc priestess “Nadia” in the cover picture will be the important roles of the players in this story.

“Dragon Doctrine 2” is expected to be launched on PS5, Xbox Series, PC (Steam), and the release date has not yet been announced.