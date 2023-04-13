What are the effects of stem cells on heart health? An international research that saw the participation of the University of Turin and that of Washington gave an answer to this question. Researchers have developed a new procedure capable of repairing the heart after a heart attack with the use of engineered stem cells. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell.

EEffects of stem cells on heart health: what was the problem so far

It has already been known for years that the transplantation of heart cells differentiated from stem cells gives excellent therapeutic results. However, there is a significant problem: this therapy has a particularly difficult transitional period for the patient, especially as regards the heart rate, and therefore the arrhythmias.

Effects of stem cells on heart health: what changes thanks to new research

This research has highlighted the molecular mechanism that makes the still immature transplanted cells incompatible with those of the adult heart. Basically, immature cells cannot beat at the same rate as other cells in the myocardial muscle. With the use of methodologies of genetic editing scientists have proven that this problem can be overcome.

What are arrhythmias?

As you can guess from the name, le arrhythmias are disturbances in the heart rhythm or heart rate, basically the number of beats that the heart makes every minute. If the heartbeat is too fast, it is called tachycardia. If too slow brachycardia. If this rhythm is very irregular we are faced with atrial fibrillation. It should be remembered that in most cases this ailment is harmless. However, the situation must be constantly monitored to avoid problems that can become extremely serious.

Effects of stem cells on heart health: the research team

The study was co-ordinated by Alessandro Bertero, head of the Armenise-Harvard laboratory of developmental genomics and cardiac engineering at the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin. Together with him, Professor Chuck Murry, director of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine of the University of Washington.

