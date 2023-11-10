Entrepreneurial Stress: The Importance of Mental Health in the Business World

American gymnast Simone Biles made headlines when she decided to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health problems. This decision sparked an important debate not only in the sports field, but also in social and work environments. It shed light on the importance of setting limits and prioritizing mental well-being.

In fact, a recent report published by the Startup Snapshot platform revealed that 72% of entrepreneurs have experienced their work affecting their mental health. Additionally, 54% feel stressed about the future of their startup and 37% suffer from anxiety.

To address these issues, non-profit associations like Ancla.Life are working to prevent cases of chronic stress, anxiety, and work exhaustion among entrepreneurs. Carlota Mateos, the co-founder of Ancla.Life, emphasized the need to focus on addressing these mental health challenges, which are particularly common in the world of entrepreneurship.

In response to the increasing visibility of mental health problems, psychologist and writer Pilar Sordo highlighted the importance of society’s mechanisms to combat them. She emphasized the need to recover the basic right of vulnerability and the importance of addressing feelings of sadness and tiredness.

Entrepreneurs can take steps to prioritize their psychological well-being, such as managing failure. According to a report by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), half of entrepreneurs globally fear failure, but overcoming these fears is part of the process of developing as an entrepreneur. Learning to delegate and avoiding overloading tasks is also crucial to prevent “burnout” or burnt worker syndrome, as classified by the World Health Organization.

As the conversation around mental health in entrepreneurship continues to evolve, it is important for individuals and organizations to prioritize psychological well-being and create supportive environments for those facing these challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X

