FALCONARA – A working group to carry out an epidemiological survey that examines congenital malformations and adverse reproductive events that could have occurred in the municipal area of ​​Falconara due to the presence of production structures with an environmental impact, in the wake of previous studies and scientific literature in the field. This is what was set up by ARS, ARPAM, ASUR Marche, the Environment Office and the Statistics Office of the Marche Region, with the coordination of the Municipality of Falconara Marittima, for which a memorandum of understanding was signed.

As part of the review of the Integrated Environmental Authorization for the operation of the API Falconara Marittima Refinery, in addition to environmental monitoring, an assessment of the possible impact of substances emitted into the atmosphere on the health of residents was ordered. The survey, as per protocol, will be developed in various sequential phases: the first phase will concern an epidemiological evaluation of the frequency and distribution over time and space of health outcomes; the second phase will be implemented in the case of excess detected in the epidemiological evaluation (first phase), and will tend towards the realization of a retrospective analytical study to investigate the possible causal link between exposure to pollutants and the risk of occurrence of cases of congenital malformations and adverse reproductive events. The study was based on the presence in the area of ​​various production facilities with an environmental impact, including the API refinery, which could have repercussions on the health and social fabric of the area.

“The drafting of this study protocol – said the Councilor for Health Filippo Saltamartini – “has seen the establishment and full collaboration of an interinstitutional work team through which the strong and essential integration of epidemiological skills is realized with a view to prevention , promotion and protection of public health»

«We are adding an important piece to complete the mosaic of the real environmental and health situation of our territory. – declares with satisfaction the Mayor of Falconara Marittima, Stefania Signorini – The work that this Municipal Administration has always requested and that we have now planned together with ARPAM , ARS, ASUR and the Marche Region is rigorous and supported by the most authoritative scientific evidence, and can only bear the hoped-for results so that at all levels we can finally act with full awareness on the management of Falconara’s problems”.

The study, based on strict criteria established on the basis of the signed protocol, will last one year, at the end of which the results will be verified and communicated in order to adopt future measures to protect citizens.