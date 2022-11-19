About forty people took part today in the search for Doris, the 51-year-old from Longarone, of whom there has been no news since last Tuesday. Starting at 7, the teams were directed to the various investigation areas: the drones flew over large areas, including the slopes of Monte Salta below the tunnels. Inspected the area above the town of Igne, also going down towards Longarone. The area between Podenzoi and Castellavazzo, the Troi di Sant’Antonio da Casso in Codissago, including stretches along the Piave river. Some reports have also been verified.

Today the Alpine Rescue of Longarone and Alpago were present, with two drones, the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Cortina and Auronzo, the Fire Brigade, with their own helicopter which carried out overflights, the Carabinieri and Forestry Carabinieri.