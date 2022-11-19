Home News Longarone, Doris’ searches are still unsuccessful
News

Longarone, Doris’ searches are still unsuccessful

by admin
Longarone, Doris’ searches are still unsuccessful

About forty people took part today in the search for Doris, the 51-year-old from Longarone, of whom there has been no news since last Tuesday. Starting at 7, the teams were directed to the various investigation areas: the drones flew over large areas, including the slopes of Monte Salta below the tunnels. Inspected the area above the town of Igne, also going down towards Longarone. The area between Podenzoi and Castellavazzo, the Troi di Sant’Antonio da Casso in Codissago, including stretches along the Piave river. Some reports have also been verified.

Today the Alpine Rescue of Longarone and Alpago were present, with two drones, the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Cortina and Auronzo, the Fire Brigade, with their own helicopter which carried out overflights, the Carabinieri and Forestry Carabinieri.

See also  Delta variant, ready a method for rapid identification

You may also like

Blangiardo (Istat): the “demographic winter” will burn a...

Fairyland Zhangjiajie peak fans the world’s first Hunan...

Rivarolo, the voices of the mayors in solidarity...

Calenda launches the Federation with Iv, a long-distance...

Demonstration against the anti-rave decree in Treviso, hundreds...

Yang Wei: G20 transfers to APEC, Xi Jinping...

Life sentence for Benno Neumair, the body builder...

In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women...

The artist Celiberti turns 93, with a message:...

Shelters witnesses of sustainability, “we will not turn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy