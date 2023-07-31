Home » Andiep asks to renew academic curriculum at all levels1
News

Andiep asks to renew academic curriculum at all levels1

by admin
Andiep asks to renew academic curriculum at all levels1

The current high school curriculum is about to turn 40 years old, the primary curriculum is for 27 and 28 years, and the preschool curriculum, which is the newest, is 20 years old.

Andiep asks to renew the pensum.

The president of the National Association of Private Educational Institutions, Fausto Romeo Monte, pointed out that training must adapt to changing times, for which reason he asks to renew the syllabus academic at all levels.

“The current high school curriculum is about to turn 40 years old, the primary one is around 27 and 28 years old and the preschool one, which is the newest, is 20 years old. This is designed to last 10, 12 years at most 15, that is, we are committed to creating a new curriculum”, added.

How long does it take to design an academic curriculum?

“But a curriculum is not designed in 15 or 20 days, it goes to an exploratory phase, another construction phase and then a pedagogy phase, and then the pilot phase, as will be done between 2023 and 2024 where most schools, Both public and private, they will be maintained in the classic baccalaureate and others in Science and Technology, which is a new pilot version that is going to be implemented”, explained.

The president of Andiep considers it necessary to improve the salary conditions of Venezuelan teachers.

Also read:

NGO reveals that Mérida registers 14% of suicides reported in the country

See also  BREAKING from Varta: This INCREDIBLE prognosis could change everything NOW - Immediate action required!!!

You may also like

The United States Urges Cuban Regime to End...

‘Providing quality education, that must be the mother...

2nd Great Country Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference and...

Strangled in a b&b in the Cagliari area,...

Telangana is expected to receive the heaviest rain...

Juan Fernando Quintero would have everything arranged with...

Women’s World Cup: player on the field with...

Women’s World Cup: Hosts New Zealand out of...

Mayor of Cartago tells how he finally managed...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Active...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy