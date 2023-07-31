Andiep asks to renew academic curriculum at all levels1

The current high school curriculum is about to turn 40 years old, the primary curriculum is for 27 and 28 years, and the preschool curriculum, which is the newest, is 20 years old.

Andiep asks to renew the pensum.

The president of the National Association of Private Educational Institutions, Fausto Romeo Monte, pointed out that training must adapt to changing times, for which reason he asks to renew the syllabus academic at all levels.

“The current high school curriculum is about to turn 40 years old, the primary one is around 27 and 28 years old and the preschool one, which is the newest, is 20 years old. This is designed to last 10, 12 years at most 15, that is, we are committed to creating a new curriculum”, added.

How long does it take to design an academic curriculum?

“But a curriculum is not designed in 15 or 20 days, it goes to an exploratory phase, another construction phase and then a pedagogy phase, and then the pilot phase, as will be done between 2023 and 2024 where most schools, Both public and private, they will be maintained in the classic baccalaureate and others in Science and Technology, which is a new pilot version that is going to be implemented”, explained.

The president of Andiep considers it necessary to improve the salary conditions of Venezuelan teachers.

