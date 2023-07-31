The United States Urges Cuban Regime to End Exploitation of Workers in International Missions on Day Against Human Trafficking

Title: US Urges Cuba to End Exploitation of Workers in International Missions on Day Against Human Trafficking

Subtitle: The United States Government calls on Cuban regime to address human rights violations within its international missions

In a strong condemnation of the Cuban regime, the United States Government has urged Cuba to put an end to the exploitation and forced labor of its international workers, especially medical professionals, as the world observes the Day Against Human Trafficking. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, took to Twitter to denounce Cuba’s continued use of coercive measures to profit from the exploitation of its workers, stating that it is in violation of international human rights obligations and labor standards.

“The Government of Cuba continues to use coercive measures to profit from the exploitation and forced labor of its international workers, including medical professionals,” Assistant Secretary of State Nichols emphasized in his tweet. This message was further shared by the US embassy in Havana, calling on the Cuban authorities to comply with international human rights standards and put an end to these violations.

Cuba, along with Venezuela and Nicaragua, has been placed on the United States‘ annual “blacklist” of countries that do not do enough to combat human trafficking, as announced by the State Department last June. The list also includes countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the United States‘ commitment to fight against human trafficking, labeling it as an attack on human rights and freedoms. During the presentation of the Trafficking in Persons Report 2023, he highlighted the importance of combating this heinous crime.

According to the report, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua are the three Latin American countries that the United States has once again identified for not meeting the minimum standards in the fight against trafficking. While the report acknowledges that the Cuban government has taken some measures to address trafficking, such as reforming the Penal Code, it makes a strong case against the export of Cuban doctors abroad, labeling it as a clear case of forced labor.

The Cuban doctors sent on international missions often find themselves working in areas plagued by violence and precariousness. These conditions, combined with the harsh treatment and limitations on their fundamental freedoms imposed by the Cuban regime, have attracted criticism from human rights organizations. The United Nations has even warned that such conditions could be tantamount to “forced labor” and “modern slavery.”

It is worth noting that the Cuban regime itself has acknowledged that the export of health services accounted for 50% of the country’s service exports in 2020, which in turn made up 80% of the country’s total exports.

The United States continues to call on the Cuban authorities to prioritize the rights and well-being of their workers and comply with international standards. As the battle against human trafficking intensifies, it is crucial for nations to work together to eradicate this gross violation of human rights and protect the most vulnerable members of society.

