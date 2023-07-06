Enterprise Business Online Showcases AI Computing Power Services at Global Digital Economy Conference

Beijing, China – Enterprise Business Online, a leading provider of computing power services, made a significant appearance at the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference held at the Beijing National Convention Center. The conference, with the theme of “Data Drives Development, Intelligence Leads the Future,” was co-sponsored by several government ministries and associations.

Qishang Online, as a representative enterprise of computing power services, showcased its achievements and strengths in the field of AI computing at the conference. The company participated in various sub-forum activities and shared insights on relevant topics. At the Data Elements Summit Forum, Qishang signed a contract with the Beijing International Big Data Exchange to become a computing power trading partner. This partnership will further enhance Qishang’s position in the industry.

The artificial intelligence exhibition area was a major highlight of the conference, with Enterprise Business Online joining forces with other leading companies to showcase cutting-edge AI technologies, products, and applications. Qishang Online impressed the audience and the media with its “Photon No. 1 · Heterogeneous computing power integrated cabinet” model, which efficiently manages various intelligent computing servers, providing unified computing resources for businesses to utilize AI computing power effectively.

Another significant achievement for Qishang Online during the conference was its inclusion in the prestigious “2023 Cloud Computing Ecological Blue Book” and “2023 Cloud Ecological Innovation Application Case Collection.” These publications recognize Qishang’s innovative practices and highlight the company as a benchmark for the industry.

Zhan Shengchun, General Manager of Qishang Online AI Computing Power and Cloud Service Capability Center, emphasized the importance of digital transformation and AI empowerment for businesses. He stated that Qishang Online aims to build a ubiquitous computing power platform and contribute to the high-quality development of the Intelligent Computing Center.

Tong Le, the pre-sales director of IDC at Qishang Online, participated in a forum focused on achieving high-quality development of the Intelligent Computing Center. He discussed collaboration with other industry experts on infrastructure services and emphasized the company’s commitment to green, efficient, and intensive computing power solutions.

Qishang Online received further recognition during the conference as it was selected as a member of the “Beijing General Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Partnership Program.” This honor positions Qishang Online as a valued partner in providing inclusive computing power support for the innovation and development of general artificial intelligence in Beijing.

The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference served as a platform for Qishang Online to showcase its AI computing power services and demonstrate its commitment to the digital transformation of China. With its innovative practices and industry-leading solutions, Enterprise Business Online continues to solidify its position as a key player in the computing power service industry.

