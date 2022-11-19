Italy were beaten 21-63 by reigning world champions South Africa in the final leg of rugby’s Autumn Nations Series. At the Ferraris stadium in Genoa, in front of 26,457 spectators, the Azzurri held the match well in the first 20′ of the first half, which ended 18-13 for the Springboks. The recovery lasted longer, when South Africa made physical dominance weigh, in addition to the technical one. A work of attrition that in the long run made the difference. Nine goals scored by South Africa, two by Italy.

A lethal South Africa in the second half prevailed over Italy in the third and final test match of the Autumn Nations Series, bringing home the first victory of its European tour after suffering a lot in the first 50 minutes against the Azzurri. Nine goals on the final scoreboard, with the World Champions capable of a last half hour of the highest level from a physical point of view while the incessant push of the public was no longer enough for a strong-willed but oxygen-strapped national team.

Kick-off Springboks, immediately under aggressive pressure, Italy tries to stem but with the first ball moved off Arendse takes advantage of an ineffective defensive climb and flies to mark. Kolbe misses the conversion, South Africa ahead 5 – 0. The Azzurri’s reaction is immediate, with a central attack that South Africa absorbs with difficulty: in the 7th minute, the first foul in favor of central position, Allan is precise, 3 – 5. Only two go by minutes, Italy is fouled on the ground within their 22, Kolbe does not miss the penalty, 3-8. Crowley’s XV doesn’t fit, using every ball to explore the green defense: in the 11th minute the magic in Capuozzo’s legs explodes in all its beauty: Allan widens on the left, the running line of the blue fullback is perfect, two defenders beaten in acceleration the try is served with the crowd in ecstasy.

Allan doesn’t forgive, Italy leading 10 to 8. The match is rough, with the breakdown area a fairly disputed territory: in the 20th minute Italy attacks, Allan raises a delightful five-a-side football behind the defence, Brex and Morisi go hunting and developments South Africa is fouled: the Italian opener is infallible, Italy ahead 13 to 8. The World Champions fail to impose themselves on one-on-one, but in the 24th minute they take advantage of a penalty at the height of 40 meters that Kolbe scores, 13 to 11.

The Springboks pick up the pace and rely on Wiese’s percussion, which brings the team close to the blue goal: in the 29th minute the TMO has to intervene to understand if Mbonambi touches Brex and Morisi in the arms, in the end the decision is against the Azzurri and the score passes on 13 to 18 after Kolbe’s conversion. Lamaro & co’s response was angry, with a penaltouche won and an unstoppable advance: South Africa was forced to commit another foul, another penaltouche on five metres, this time well contested, and the opportunity vanished. The last minutes are of war in the trenches, the score doesn’t change, teams at rest with Italy down by 5. Second Half. Upon his return, Crowley swaps Ceccarelli and Nicotera for Ferrari and Lucchesi, shortly after Nienaber replies with Etzebeth for Moerat.

Italy is very compact, fights and finds a penalty on the initiative of Capuozzo, Allan makes no mistake, 16 to 18. On the re-start Kolbe is a hawk, steals Morisi’s time in a high grip and flies in goal, stretching himself on the effort. Carousel of changes from both sides, South Africa does not intend to leave the match in the hands of the blue and suddenly changes pace, finding the right key to break down the defensive wall and guessing the running lines found up to then with difficulty: Arendse, Arendse and then Player of the Match, Smith and Marx, brutally widening the gap to 42-16. dunk, Allan does not convert, 21 to 42.

Three minutes go by, and the Springboks are still lethal, dominating the breakdown to push Kitshoff to make it 21 to 49 after Libbok’s conversion. Shortly before the 70th minute Padovani, who had just come on for Bruno, went off due to injury, South Africa was ruthless and continued to push hard, sailing off with Le Roux who freed Willemse on the wide corridor, who crushed undisturbed. Libbok has a hot foot, 21 to 56. In the final stages, Italy is in the reserve and South Africa takes advantage of it to close by exceeding 60, with Reinach who closes a nice combination in support of Le Roux marking the try which with the conversion of Libbok fixes the final 63 to 21.

Italy v South Africa 21-63 (pt 13-18)

Scorers: PT 1′ m. Arendse, nt (0-5); 7′ cp Allan (3-5); 9′ cp Kolbe (3-8); 11′ m. Capuozzo, t. Allan (10-8); 20′ cp Allan (13-8); 25′ cp Kolbe (13-11); 29′ m. Mbonambi, t. Flasks (13-18). ST 44′ cp Allan (16-18); 45′ m. Flasks, nt (16-23); 47′ m. Arendse, t. Libbok (16-30); 54′ m. Smith, t. Libbok (16-37); 62′ m. Marx, nt (16-42); 65′ m. L. Cannone, nt (21-42); 68′ m. Kitshoff, t. Libbok (21-49); 72′ m. Willemse, t. Libbok (21-56); 79′ m. Reinach, t. Libbock (21-63).

Italia: Capuozzo; Bruno (65′ Padovani – 70′ Bruno), Brex, Morisi (48′ Menoncello), Ioane; Allan, Varney (56′ Garbisi A.); Cannone L., Lamaro (C), Negri (48′ Zuliani); Ruzza (67′ Sisi), Cannon N.; Ceccarelli (41′ Ferrari), Nicotera (41′ Lucchesi), Fischetti (48′ Nemer) All. Crowley.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe ((46′ Libbok)), de Allende, Esterhuizen, Arendse; Willemse, de Klerk (67′ REinach); Wiese (59′ Roos), Mostert, Kolisi (C); Orie (50′ Smith), Moerat (43′ Etzebeth); Malherbe, (50′ Koch); Mbonambi (50′ Marx), Nche (50′ Kitshoff) Trainers: Nienaber.

Referee: Adamson (Scotland).

Soccer players: Kolbe (SAF) 3/4; Allan (ITA) 4/5; Libbok (SAF) 5/7.

Note: Pt 13-18. Pitch in good condition, cold and gray day. Spectators 26,457. Player of the Match Arendse (SAF)