Kevin-Prince Boateng is retiring

Kevin-Prince Boateng has ended his long career. “I love you. But that’s it. Thank you football for everything,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday evening for a video that shows the best scenes from 18 years as a professional. Boateng celebrated his greatest successes at AC Milan by winning the Italian championship and the Supercup in 2011.

The strong attacking player celebrated winning the DFB Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 and the Spanish championship with FC Barcelona in 2019. He had previously won the League Cup in England in 2008 with Tottenham Hotspur. Ex-colleagues like Luka Modric spoke up. “Congratulations brother on a great career,” wrote the former world footballer from Croatia.

For Ghana at the World Cup

Born in Berlin, he began his career as a child at Hertha BSC, and his heart club was also his last stop. He was unable to prevent relegation from the Bundesliga last season and his expiring contract was not extended.

After Boateng had gone through various German youth national teams, he decided on Ghana and played a total of 15 international matches for his father’s country from 2010 to 2014 and took part in two world championships.

