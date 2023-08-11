The video of the sandstorm that colored the sky red in Marrakech – Corriere TV

Gusts of wind at 80 km/h knocked down trees: a 40-year-old man died

A severe sandstorm swept through Marrakech, Morocco last night on August 10. Gusts of wind at 80km/h saturated the air with sand and colored the sky red. Temperatures dropped from 47 to 25 degrees. The city has been covered with a patina of ocher dust, as in a photo from another era. In the famous Jamaa el Fna square, next to the headquarters of the French Consulate, numerous trees fell, one of which crushed, wounding him to death, the 40-year-old man who had taken refuge in the public garden, looking for shelter. The restaurateurs of the square have seen the stalls and tables where, every evening, hundreds stop to eat Moroccan street food destroyed. It took all night and this morning for Marrakech to get back to normal.

Aug 11, 2023 – Updated Aug 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

