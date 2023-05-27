Epimen Plus: the withdrawal of the dietary supplement

Dietary supplementation has become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more people seek natural ways to improve their health and well-being. However, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks associated with certain supplements. One such controversial case involves a product called Epimen Plus, which was recently withdrawn from the market due to the presence of undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Epimen Plus in the crosshairs of the European Alert System for Food and Feed (Rasff)

Epimen Plus, a dietary supplement advertised as natural, has come under negative scrutiny from the European Food and Feed Alert System (Rasff). The reason for this alert is the presence of sildenafil e tadanafilthe active ingredients present in the drugs Viagra and Cialis, inside the product.

According to the notice published on the Ministry of Health website, they have been identified 23 lots of Epimen Plus subject to immediate withdrawal. This notice warns consumers of do not consume the product due to the potential health risks it may pose.

Sildenafil and Tadanafil: drugs for erectile dysfunction

Il sildenafil and the tadanafil are drugs commonly used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs are known for their vasodilatory effect, which promotes greater blood flow to the genital area, thus facilitating an erection.

However, it is important to note that these active ingredients may have contraindications ed side effects significant. Therefore, the use of medications such as Viagra and Cialis should always be monitored by a physician and only prescribed after a thorough assessment of your individual medical condition.

Epimen Plus: the offending food supplement

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Health, Epimen Plus is a product that contains “substances with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements”. That statement raised concerns about the safety and legality of the product.

Epimen Plus capsules, which are packaged in China but also available for purchase online from a Croatian company, have been promoted as a natural method to enhance sexual satisfaction without side effects. According to the website that sells the product, the capsules are made from a blend of plant extracts of sophora seeds from Japan, pomegranate fruit, sweet almond seeds, and Chinese cinnamon bark.

Epimen Plus Recall: Focus on Food Safety

The recall of Epimen Plus highlights the importance of food safety and proper product labeling. When it comes to dietary supplements, it is vital that consumers can be confident that products are safe and compliant with regulations.

The Ministry of Health has published a list of 23 lots affected by the withdrawal on its website in the “Food Safety Alerts” section. It is imperative that consumers check whether they have the affected product and follow the instructions provided by the ministry for the safe take back of the product.

The Epimen Plus episode highlights the need for greater regulation and control of products intended for human consumption. Consumers should be aware of the potential risks associated with taking dietary supplements that are unregulated or that may contain undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In order to ensure the safety and quality of the products we consume, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before taking any food supplement or medication. Also, it’s important to buy products from reputable sources and check the labeling and safety information provided by the manufacturers.

