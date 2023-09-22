Eris variant, what medicines to take after the first symptoms? Which ones should be avoided? The guidelines

The Eris variant has returned to cause an increase in Covid infections. There are numerous testimonies from homebound people struggling with symptoms and general practitioners confirm the rapid spread of the virus among the population. At the moment, thanks to the protection offered by vaccines, the situation in the hospital setting does not raise major concerns but attention has once again become high. Infections have been growing for two weeks now – marking a +44% of cases in the last 7 days according to the data from the bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health and Ministry – and hospitalizations do not show any critical issues in the hospitals, remaining low in number despite marking a slight growth, work is underway in the regions in view of the vaccination campaign starting in October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

