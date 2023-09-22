Home » How to properly deduct tradesman services
How to properly deduct tradesman services

Not only owners who live in their own property can claim tradesman’s work on their taxes: tenants can also gain an advantage through tradesman’s services when filing their taxes. On the one hand, this applies to self-employed craftsmen, for example when repairing furniture. But it also applies to tradesman costs that are part of the additional costs – for example for caretakers or gardeners. If the tenant has also paid for the tradesman’s service through the utility bill, he can also claim the tradesman’s costs at 20 percent in his tax return. The tradesman’s costs should definitely be listed in the utility bill. If this is not the case, tenants should ask the landlord about the craftsman’s actual work and the invoice so that they can include this in their tax return.

