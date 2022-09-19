Securities Times Network News, data treasure statistics show that as of September 19, 14 companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have announced their performance forecasts for the first three quarters. The type of performance forecast shows that there are 9 pre-increase companies; 1 pre-decrease company and 2 pre-loss companies. Among the companies with positive performance forecasts, based on the median expected net profit increase, there are 3 companies with a net profit increase of over 100%; 4 companies with a net profit increase of between 50% and 100%.

Looking at individual stocks, Haiguang Information expects the highest increase in net profit. The company expects a median growth rate of 428.5% in net profit in the first three quarters, followed by MGI, Pava and Opmax.