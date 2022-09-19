





Xinhua| Cherish peace.

The event kicked off with the passionate “March of the Volunteers”. The audience sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China, followed by a moment of silence for the martyrs who died heroically in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Luo Cunkang, curator of the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, said in his speech that today, 91 years ago, Japan brazenly launched the September 18th Incident. Rape, bloody battle, leaving behind many touching stories.

At the scene, the staff and volunteers of the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression recited the theme of the Anti-Japanese War and sang anti-Japanese songs. Li Yang, a staff member of the Memorial Hall of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, who participated in the reading activity, said: “We look back on this history in various ways today to remind people not to forget their national humiliation, to learn from history, and to inspire people to make unremitting efforts and continuous struggles for a better life. “



