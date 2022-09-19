Author: Shou Penghuan

Have you been attracted by a Divine Comedy of “Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Ding Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Dang Video Platform on the short video platform recently on the short video platform recently? This is an excerpt from the Vietnamese song “See Tình (Meet Your Love)”. The essence of the chorus is not only the humming of “ding dong”, but also the ensuing magical whistling interludes. The singer of the song is Huang Chuiling, one of the top players in the Vietnamese pop music circle. Huang Chuiling is very popular in Vietnam. The first MV of this song was released on social platforms, and the number of broadcasts increased rapidly. In the comment area, netizens from different countries expressed their love for this song, which is highly sought after in my country, especially on short video platforms.

Play volume

“Divine Comedy” related topics have been played over 600 million

In July 2022, with “See Tình” as the background music, Ding Ding Dang Dang dance quickly set off a frenzy on the short video platform with its strong rhythm and simple brainwashing lyrics. Up to now, on a certain video platform, “Jingdang Dance” related topics have been viewed more than 3.6 billion times, and “See Tình” related topics have also been played more than 600 million times.

In the past two years, many Vietnamese pop songs have become popular in China, and most of the channels are short videos. Some netizens also summed up the top six Vietnamese pop songs except “See Tình”. These songs have one thing in common: the melody is magical and dynamic. Among them, “ke cap gap ba gia” is also the work of Vietnam’s top singer Huang Chuiling, known as the Divine Comedy; a song from the Vietnamese pop male singer Zeng Weixin, the melodious whistle and heavy drums make his story full of sense and become a One of the most common background music for short video clips; “cu chill thoi” became popular on short video platforms as early as last year, and one of the humming of “dadadala” caused a burst of “DaDaDaLa sees you” on Douyin Cross-dressing boom; “ngay tho” also released a Chinese version, sung by singer Huang Ling and Vietnamese singer Zeng Weixin, called “Sigh”, the phrase “forgetting and forgetting, forgetting, shaking with my rhythm”, I believe I often watch videos You must not be unfamiliar.

fast tempo

Song with high-speed mixed drum beats

Although Vietnamese popular songs “made their fortune” on short video platforms in China, many music platforms have also launched “Vietnamese Music Charts” one after another. On UGC (User Original Content) video platforms such as Station B, the use of Vietnamese music is also obvious. There are many high-profile videos with millions of views.

Senior record planner Zhou Bei’s knowledge and attention to Vietnamese music comes not from short videos but from music charts, “We have also released new songs recently, and we often see some alphabet songs that are not very understandable on the charts. Check it out later. After a while, I realized that it was Vietnamese. After listening to the melody, I realized that this is the background music I just brushed from the short video.”

Zhou Bei believes that the so-called Vietnamese pop songs are released through the short video platform mainly because they have two commonalities: simple brainwashing and strong rhythm. Zhou Bei told the Beiqing Daily reporter that the current Vietnamese pop music likes to use a faster and simpler beat – up to 140 beats per minute, 14 beats are the original characteristics of Vietnam, and there is a name: Vietnamese drum (Vina House). Vietnamese drums are not a certain musical instrument, but a style of electronic music that incorporates Vietnamese characteristics. The fast-paced and strong-rhythm music is combined with short videos to form a unique communication effect. At present, popular Vietnamese pop songs all have high-speed and mixed drum beats, which are very suitable for short videos, such as cross-dressing, dance, scenery, etc., and are easy to remember. The explosion of this wave of Vietnamese pop songs also stems from this.

freshness

Combining with short video is good for dissemination

Last year, a Cantonese song “Angkor Wat”, which has been published for many years, became popular on major online platforms, and was scrambled to spread and cover it. Its creator and musician Chen Po told the Beiqing Daily reporter that the popularity was mainly due to the excellent production of the song. Listening to it after so many years is still shocking. Regarding Vietnamese music, Chen Po analyzed that the drums of Vietnamese songs are clear and powerful, the rhythm is fast and slow, and the selection of special instruments is very elegant. For example, the selection of the characteristic instrument of whistle is very representative, and the synthesized timbre is very important. Leading the main melody, simple, easy-to-remember, looping, and repetitive harmonies are easier to remember, and can even be easily imprinted in the mind. With the dynamic sense of bass, it is extremely fascinating. “The rhythm of several Vietnamese songs that we are familiar with is very in line with the short and exquisite requirements of short videos nowadays, and the language that we do not understand brings freshness to people’s faces, so it can catch the audience at once. .”

The song “Damp Heart” written by famous lyricist Li Guangping more than 20 years ago has also become popular again through the short video platform in the past two years. In an interview with a reporter from Beiqing Daily, Li Guangping said that Vietnamese popular songs have become popular on short video platforms, first of all because their simple melody and fashionable electronic dance music are extremely appealing, which is very in line with the entertainment demands of short video audiences; Colorful” pictures are in line with the aesthetics of the Chinese people.

Popularity is accidental

Doesn’t mean it can become a new trend

Vietnamese pop has become so popular recently that some people think it may be the next trend after K-Pop. However, industry insiders believe that there are objective reasons for the popularity of Vietnamese music in China, but there are also certain coincidences.

Zhou Bei introduced that in the early days of the Vietnamese pop music circle, they liked to cover Chinese pop songs, whether it was the classic songs of Andy Lau, Zhou Chuanxiong, Luo Dayou, etc., or popular Internet songs such as “Brother Misses You”, “Young Master”, “Displacement of Time and Space”, etc., They are all fond of Vietnamese singers. In the Vietnamese music program “Voice of Vietnam”, many contestants sang Chinese popular songs and translated the lyrics into Vietnamese.

In the past 20 years, Vietnam’s economy has developed rapidly, and Vietnam’s music market has also made great progress. Especially in recent years, the rise of short video streaming media has provided opportunities for the popularity of Vietnamese music.

In recent years, the world‘s major record companies and music platforms have also noticed the potential of the Southeast Asian market. The Vietnamese singer Huang Choi Ling can quickly become popular in China, no doubt thanks to the big tree behind her – one of the world‘s four largest record companies. of Sony Music Entertainment. Zhou Bei introduced that domestic capital is paying more and more attention to Vietnamese music. As far as she knows, some are currently purchasing copyrights, and some are setting up offices in Vietnam. However, Zhou Bei believes that the output of Vietnamese music is largely due to the east wind of short videos, which is accidental. In other words, the popularity of Vietnamese music in China is dependent on short video streaming media. If you leave these carriers, it may not last long. Therefore, the current performance of Vietnamese pop songs does not mean that it can become a new trend.

Xiao Fei, the music director of Yuyue Company, admitted that musically, these Vietnamese songs did not attract her to continue listening. Musician Li Guangping even predicted that these Vietnamese pop songs do not have the strength and height to lead the trend in culture, they are relatively limited, and they will not continue to be popular.

Xiaofei also believes that the popularity of Vietnamese music in China is likely to be temporary, because it is certain that the national tide culture is still the focus and boiling of the younger generation. “For example, on station B, more young people Looking back on the past and asking the present for “Only Blue and Green”, I am fascinated by the seven chapters revolving around the painting “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” in the Northern Song Dynasty. These show that this generation is still confident enough.”

Despite this, Zhou Bei, a senior record planner, reminded people in the domestic music industry, “There is no shortage of good musicians in China. It’s just that the trend of copying songs and plagiarism is too damaging to the market, so people can take advantage of it. We still need to pay more attention to the music market. The content itself needs to be innovative.” (Shou Penghuan)

