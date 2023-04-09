Home Health EU Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance
Health

EU Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance

An EU action plan to combat antibiotic resistance has been in place since 2011. In addition, the 68th World Health Assembly unanimously adopted a Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in 2015, calling on all WHO Member States to formulate a national action plan within the next two years. Germany has already taken the lead here with the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART) 2020.

The aim of the conference is to identify gaps in the EU’s measures to combat antibiotic resistance and to develop proposed solutions. The EU Member States are asked to present examples of measures taken at national level to combat antimicrobial resistance.

State Secretary Lutz Stroppe spoke to Pharma Facts about the goals and current action plans in European health policy.
