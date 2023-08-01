‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

IPA

The actor Angus Cloudknown for the role of fezco in the popular TV series “Euphoria”, died at the age of 25. The family announces it in a note. “It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, as a friend, as a brother and as a son, Angus he was special to all of us in so many ways,” it reads. “Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now back with him, who used to be his best friend,” reads the note recalling the young actor’s battle with depression.

The family statement “Angus had opened up about the battle with his mental health and we hope his passing will be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not be battling it alone in silence,” the statement continued. his humor, laughter and love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.” The family did not comment on the exact nature of the young actor’s death.

Originally from California Cloud, born in Oakland, California on July 10, 1998, was a rising star in Hollywood, remembered for his starring role in the series “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya, in which he played the role of Fezco from 2019 to 2022.

