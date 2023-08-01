Home » IMA: Bdt & Msd Partners acquires minority stake
IMA: Bdt & Msd Partners acquires minority stake

The Ima Group, leader in the packaging sector, has announced an important novelty. BDT & MSD Partners, a renowned investment bank which boasts among its investors prominent figures such as Warren Buffett, has signed a binding agreement to make a minority investment in IMA through some of its affiliated funds.

The agreement provides for BDT & MSD Partners to purchase its stake from BC Partners and other investors. Despite this investment, the Vacchi family will continue to hold the majority of IMA’s shares. According to estimates reported by the Financial Times, the investment will involve the acquisition of 45% of the IMA Group, in a transaction that values ​​the company at approximately 6.5 billion euros.

