Inter: offered 20-22 million for Scamacca, not for West Ham but it is

Inter: offered 20-22 million for Scamacca, not for West Ham but it is

The first official offer from the Nerazzurri to buy outright rejected by the English, who asked for 30 million. But the negotiation is hot

31 lug 2023

From yesterday’s new contacts to the first official offer. L’Inter broke the delay, accelerating on the front of the attacker to give away to Simone Inzaghi for next season. The Nerazzurri club has in fact presented a proposal to the West Ham per Gianluca Scamacca: a figure between 20 and 22 million euros for the definitive purchase, already rejected according to the English talkSPORT by the Hammers, who are asking for 30. The player has long been Roma, who, however, aims at the loan with the right of redemption linked to the appearances and qualification in the Champions League. For its part, the English club has always insisted on the obligation. This is why Inter’s move could be decisive for the future of Scamacca, born in 1999, and for his return to the Italian league.


The start of the season is approaching and the attacking puzzle is one of the knots to be solved at the Nerazzurri. The name on pole has always been that of
Folarin Balogun dell’Arsenal (
Beto, Morata and the ex Alexis Sanchez the other profiles followed). A reinforcement also in perspective given his 22 years but very expensive, with the loan operation with an obligation to buy which would reach 40 million euros. And the difficulties in reaching the US tip prompted Inter to accelerate in the direction
Scam, overtaking Roma for the player who had already said yes to the Giallorossi and was just waiting to return to the capital, where he grew up. Now we have to convince West Ham with the right offer but the negotiation is very hot.

