Some areas such as Shaanxi, Sichuan and Yunnan experienced moderate to heavy rain:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, the precipitation in most parts of the country was weak. There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southwestern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, western and southern Yunnan, western Guangxi, and northeastern Inner Mongolia. Local areas in Pu’er, Yunnan and Xishuangbanna Heavy rain (50-69 mm).

In addition, affected by the cold air, gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 appeared in central and eastern Inner Mongolia; at 05:00 today, compared with 05:00 yesterday, the temperature in central and eastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Hebei dropped by 4 to 8 °C, with a local drop of 10 to 12 °C.

Strong precipitation in North Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, southern Europe, central Brazil and other places:The northern part of the Korean Peninsula, the southern part of the Japanese islands, Southeast Asia, the Baikal region, the Indus Plain, the central and eastern Canada, Colombia, Chile, Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda, etc. To heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

High temperatures continued in West Asia, North Africa, the southern United States, the Brazilian Plateau and other places:Arabian Peninsula, Iranian Plateau, Pakistan, Indus Plain, Southeast Indian Peninsula, Mesopotamian Plain, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Libya, South Africa, South and Southeast Coast of the United States, Northwest Mexico, Colombia The highest temperature in the west, the Amazon plain, the Brazilian plateau, and northern Australia exceeded 35°C, with some areas reaching 38-40°C, and local temperatures exceeding 42°C.

(1) Moderate to heavy rain in the eastern and southwestern regions of the Northwest

From the 18th to the 20th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the eastern part of the Northwest China and the Sichuan Basin, and there were sleet and snow in the high-altitude areas of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. In addition, from the 18th to the 19th, the temperature in eastern Inner Mongolia, northeast China and other places has dropped by 4~8°C, and the temperature in the eastern part of northeast China can reach more than 10°C, and the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by gusts of magnitude 6~8.

(2) There are strong winds in the northern and eastern seas of my country

Affected by the typhoon “Nanmadu” and the cold air, during the day from the 18th to the 20th, the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the ocean to the east of Taiwan will have 6-8 magnitudes and gusts of 9. Strong winds of magnitude ~10, of which the winds in the eastern part of the East China Sea can reach magnitudes 9-11 and gusts of magnitude 12-13, and the nearby sea areas where the center of “Nanmadu” passes can reach magnitudes 12-16 and gusts of magnitude 17 and above.

(3) There are high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places

From the 18th to the 20th, the daily maximum temperature in parts of eastern Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and other places will be 35~37℃.

（1）Korean PeninsulaStrong precipitation in southwestern Japan, Mexico, West Africa and other places

In the next three days, the Ganges Plain, Central and Eastern India, Indo-China Peninsula, Indonesia, Northern Russia and Far East, Korean Peninsula, Japanese Islands, Eastern Europe, Central United States and Great Lakes, Alaska, Central Canada, Southwestern Mexico, Eastern Cuba , Southwest and northeast of New Zealand, West Africa, northern Central Africa, South Africa, northwestern South America, Amazon Plain and its north, southern Argentina, central and southern Chile, Paraguay, southern Brazil plateau, moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain Or heavy rain; some of the above areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

（2）North West AsiaUnequally high temperature

In the next three days, there will be temperatures above 35°C in parts of the Arabian Peninsula, the Mesopotamian Plain, the southeastern Iranian Plateau, the Indus Plain, North Africa, southern Africa, northern Australia, the Brazilian Plateau, the southern United States, and northwestern Mexico. High temperature weather, among which, the daily maximum temperature in parts of West Asia, North Africa, Brazil Plateau and other places exceeds 40 ℃.

From 08:00 on September 18th to 08:00 on the 19th,Most of the northwest region, most of the southwest region, western and northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Zhejiang, central and western Guangdong, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island, Tibet and other places have light to moderate rain. Among them, eastern Sichuan, western Shaanxi, Gansu There are local heavy rains (25-35 mm) in the east and other places. There are 5-7 winds in parts of eastern and western Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, western Jilin, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 18 – 08:00 on September 19)

From 08:00 on September 19th to 08:00 on the 20th,There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Gansu, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, northern and southern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, the Sichuan Basin, the coasts of southern and eastern Guangxi, and western and southern Yunnan. Heavy rain (50-90 mm). There are 5-7 winds in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, eastern Jiangsu, eastern Zhejiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 19th – 08:00 on September 20th)

From 08:00 on September 20th to 08:00 on the 21st,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the northern Sichuan Plateau, Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, western and eastern Yunnan, southern and western Guangxi, southern Guangxi, Hainan Island, etc. Among them, there are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of the eastern Sichuan Basin and other places. . There are winds of magnitude 5 to 6 in parts of eastern Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, and eastern Zhejiang (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 20 – 08:00 on 21st)

From the night of the 18th to the 20th, there was strong rainfall in the Sichuan Basin, eastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi and other places. Pay attention to the secondary disasters that may be caused by the rainfall;

2. On the 18th and 20th, the cold air will affect the northern region, and pay attention to the impact of strong winds and cooling weather;

3. On the 18th and 19th, the windy weather and adverse effects brought by the typhoon “Nanmadu” to the East China Sea;

4. Autumn harvest and autumn planting meteorological services;

5. Pay attention to the development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, Jianghan, and western Jianghuai.

