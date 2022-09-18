Home Business [UK Inflation]UK gasoline prices fall to drive inflation down | CPI | Consumer Price Index
[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022]The UK Office for National Statistics released the latest data today (14th), showing that August inflation data has fallen from a 40-year high. In August, the CPI (Consumer Price Index) rose by 9.9% year-on-year, down 0.2 percentage points from 10.1% in July, and slightly lower than the market expectation of 10%.

CPI rose 0.5% in August, down from 0.6% in July and below expectations of 0.6%. Falling petrol prices were the main reason for the fall in inflation in August, but food prices continued to surge, offsetting lower fuel prices, the ONS said. Food and beverage prices rose 1.5 percent in August, the largest July-August increase since 1995.

In addition, the core CPI, which excludes energy, food, tobacco and alcohol, rose 6.3% year-on-year in August and 0.8% month-on-month. @

