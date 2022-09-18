[Epoch Times, September 16, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xia Song interviewed and reported) A few days ago, Xi Jinping published an article in the CCP media “Qiushi” magazine, claiming that “socialism with Chinese characteristics” is a “great social revolution” and must be Consistently, a large number of official media reposted the article on Weibo, but at the same time opened the “comment selection”, and netizens were not allowed to leave comments.

Analysts believe that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP will continue to “turn to the left” and accelerate its entry into the era of planned economy. These words from Xi Jinping will only accelerate the collapse of the CCP at a time when the CCP is already crumbling.

Xi Jinping’s Party Media Publishes an Article Talking About Continuing the “Revolution”

Yesterday (September 15), Xi Jinping published an article titled “Consistency in Upholding and Developing Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” in the CCP media “Qiushi” magazine.

The article stated that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the result of the “great social revolution” led by the CCP and the continuation of the “great social revolution” led by the CCP, and must be carried out consistently.

The article also said that communists are revolutionaries and should not lose their revolutionary spirit. It is inaccurate to say that the CCP has changed from a “revolutionary party” to a “ruling party”. The CCP is a Marxist ruling party and a Marxist revolutionary party, and it must revolutionize to the end.

In this regard, current affairs commentator Wang He told The Epoch Times that there is a traditional Chinese saying, “To conquer the world immediately, you cannot rule the world immediately.” However, the CCP has not “transformed” since Mao Zedong, and still uses the “conquer the world” formula to “govern the world“, so it has turned China into a mess, causing many disasters, such as launching “class struggle”, “Cultural Revolution” and so on.

“Afterwards, intellectuals in the system reflected on this issue and proposed to transform from a ‘revolutionary party’ to a ‘ruling party’. Xi Jinping refused to transform, and ‘consistent’ means that no matter what, the CCP wants to control power.” He said, “Because the CCP It is the biggest interest group, monopolizing everything and becoming a ‘corrupt party’, Xi Jinping’s so-called ‘revolution’ is actually the CCP wanting to monopolize state power.”

Wang He said, “The CCP says it puts ‘power in a cage’, but it is outside the ‘cage’. It has put the common people and China in a ‘cage’. Therefore, the network blockade is very serious. In the past, it was ‘eavesdropping’. Enemy Taiwan’s ‘guilt,’ now ‘over the wall’ is guilty, in the era of globalization, this is very absurd.”

Xi Jinping even stated in the article that the consolidation and development of the socialist system should be calculated in thousands of years. During this period, it is an extremely difficult and extremely risky challenge to ensure that the CCP does not collapse and the socialist system does not collapse.

Wang He said, “There is no political party that will never fall. Xi Jinping wants to build a regime that will govern for thousands of years and will not collapse. This is wishful thinking, just like creating a ‘perpetual motion machine’ in the world, which is impossible to achieve. This kind of thinking is very abnormal and has lost basic common sense and common sense.”

He believes that Xi Jinping’s remarks when the CCP is already crumbling will only accelerate the collapse of the CCP.

He said, “The CCP continues to ‘turn to the left’, leading to ‘inlandization of Hong Kong’, ‘inlandization of Xinjiang’, and ‘Koreanization of Xinjiang’, using high technology and big data to turn China into an open-air prison, thinking that this will allow It is actually impossible to maintain the stability of the regime. For example, during the period of the epidemic lockdown, ordinary people rushed out and begged for food when they couldn’t survive.”

Wang He said that the domestic situation in China is like “dry firewood”, not only within the party, but the whole society has changed. “The CCP has already sat in the crater, and it is extremely absurd to say that it has been in power for thousands of years.”

The CCP’s official media and government agencies have reprinted the article one after another, and the comment area that Epoch Times reporters randomly clicked on Weibo has opened the “comment selection”.

Will China say goodbye to reform and opening up?

In the article, Xi Jinping particularly emphasized the need to “carry out a great social revolution.” Zong Tao, a scholar who knows the history of the CCP, told Radio Free Asia that the so-called “great social revolution” was the language of the “Cultural Revolution”, with only slight modifications.

He said, “It’s a term of the Cultural Revolution in disguise. Because people all understand that they are more disgusted with the Cultural Revolution. But after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China will face a huge social change, which is to say goodbye to reform and opening up and make a complete revision. The process of revision was called the ‘great social revolution’.”

Zong Tao believes that if the “great social revolution” is carried out in the form of a movement, it will affect everyone.

He said, “Called a great social revolution, everyone will be affected, whether it’s your life or your job, your wealth or your political destiny will be affected by a ‘great social revolution’. So this is a very clear wake-up call for people across the country.”

Mr. Shi, a scholar of literature and history, told Radio Free Asia that in the 40 years of reform and opening up, the CCP has not solved the problem of wealth protection and wealth distribution.

He said, “The wealth of 40 years has not been properly protected. Moreover, the industries that can create wealth for them (the government) have all lost money. Now the world is called poor, where does the money go? These two problems they can’t solve. , then only go back to the past. Take back all the rights that have been released. Change the property to another place and store it.”

Mr. Shi said, “The only way is to go back to the planned economy and rationing system. That’s what they yearn for. It’s up to them whether they dare to go out of their way. They want to re-establish a so-called order.”

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#