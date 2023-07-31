‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud has died. He was 25 years old

He had lost his father last week. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed

Angus Cloud, actor known for the series Euphoria, in which he played the role of Fezco, died at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25 years old. He was the first to report the news TMZ.

“It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye today to an incredible human being,” the family said in a statement announcing Cloud’s death. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to so many people in so many different ways.”

“Last week Angus said goodbye to his father, and was coping intensely with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have now is knowing that Angus is reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus has spoken openly about his struggle for his mental health, and we hope that his death will be a warning to all those like him, who do not have to feel alone to struggle in silence ”.

However, the cause of the actor’s death was not disclosed. “We hope everyone remembers him for his humor, his laughter and the love he had for everyone. We ask for our privacy to be respected, we are still realizing this devastating loss.”

Beyond EuphoriaAngus Cloud had participated in the films North Hollywood e The Line, and video clips from names like Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD. She had shot two other upcoming projects.

Last March, he replied to those who criticized Euphoria to mythologize drug use, saying it was actually a faithful account of today’s American youth.

