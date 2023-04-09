With the National Action Plan for Rare Diseases, we have taken an important step towards improving the care of people with rare diseases in our country. The task now is to resolutely implement the action plan at all levels. It is very important to set up specialist centers where patients can receive good medical care for their symptoms quickly, in a targeted manner and as easily as possible. For this purpose, structures must now be created that promote cooperation between specialists and the exchange of specialist knowledge nationally and internationally. In order to improve patient access to medical care, we support the se-atlas project. The se-atlas helps to get a quick overview of contact points for the various rare diseases. It is also important to continue research. That is why we support experts in setting up special patient registers. This makes a decisive contribution to further improving the care of patients with rare diseases.