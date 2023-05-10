Eurovision 2023 semifinal 1: eliminated and qualified for the final

Great show and many thrills in the first evening of theEurovision 2023 which is staged until Saturday 13 May in Liverpool, a city chosen instead of a Ukrainian location due to the war raging in the country which last year in Turin, with the Kalush Orchestra, won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. On the stage of the Liverpool Arena to lead the evening are climbed Hannah Waddinghamseen in the series Ted Lasso, Alesha Dixon and the Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Marco Mengoni and his “Two Lives” — At 10:53 pm a video was shown to the audience with interview snippets with three of the singers of the Big Five, the duo Lord of The Lost (Germania), The Zarra (France) and our Marco Mengoni, who spoke about his first Eurovision in 2013, ten years ago. Back at the Liverpool Arena live, the four performers were interviewed on a sofa and snippets of their dress rehearsals were shown. Marco was interviewed last and a few seconds of his performance was shown in Two lives on stage at the Liverpool Arena. We remind you that Mengoni has already qualified directly to Saturday’s final because our nation is one of the Big Five with France, United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.

Eurovision 2023: semifinal 1. Ranking of qualifiers in random order — The results at the end of the first semi-final, which saw representatives from fifteen countries perform, were determined only by televoting which opened at 10.20pm, after all the performances had finished, and closed at 10.42pm. This is the absolutely random order in which the countries entering the final were announced:

Croatia – Let 3 with Mom sc!

Moldova – Pasha Parfeni with The Sun and the Moon

Switzerland – Remo Forrer with Watergun

Finland – Kaarjia con Cha cha cha

Cechia – Vesna with My Sister’s Crown

Israel – Noa Kirel with Unicorn

Portugal – Mimicat with Al Coraçao

Sweden – Loreen with Tattoo

Serbia – Luke Black con I’m just sleepy

Norway – Alexandra with Queen of Kings

Eurovision 2023: eliminated after the first semi-final — So to pass the first semifinal are: Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway. We will then see singers from these countries again on Saturday with representatives of the Big Five, last year’s winner Ukraine and another ten singers who will pass the second semifinal on Thursday 11 May. We will not see the singers of the gods again five countries eliminated tonight, i.e.: