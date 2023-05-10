“Giletti closed due to mafia investigations, Cairo will have to explain to the prosecutors”. The bomb

Case Giletti, Amurri: “But what low ratings, the reasons are different”

Continue to hold the bank Giletti caserelating to the closure of his program on La7 It’s not The Arena that the publisher Urbano Cairo decided to suspend without providing clear explanations on the real reason. Speaking now is one journalist who knows the matter well, since regular guest of the program, which together with the conductor stood preparing from the special bets on the mafia. “They closed Giletti’s show – reveals Sandra Amurri in the Fourth Republic on Rete4 – for the inquiries what we were doing. That’s for sure. Certainly not because it was bad as I read in the newspapers. And he reveals: “There is an ongoing investigation into the stop at Non è l’Arena. Cairo will have to explain to the magistrates the reasons for the closure”.

To then clarify: “It is not normal to close a broadcast from one hour to the next. There is an ongoing investigation and Cairo will have to explain”. The publisher Urbano Cairo had explained in a note that Giletti had maximum editorial freedom in six years. The conductor himself confirmed the thesis of the closure due to the bets on mafia. While later there was talk of an alleged Photo which portrayed Silvio Berlusconi together with Joseph They gravitate. Which Baiardo himself would have shown to Giletti and retained by the prosecutors investigating in Florence one important test in the investigation into massacres of 1993.

