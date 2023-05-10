IVECO / 65 S-Ways delivered to Eurologistica in Bologna – News

Iveco has delivered 65 S-Ways to Eurologistica, a company that deals with the transport of goods on behalf of third parties. The delivery ceremony took place in the customer’s yard at the Bologna Freight Village in the presence of Emanuele Ungania, owner of Eurologistica, Giovanni Dinoto, CEO of Eurologistica, Lorenzo Ghetti, owner of the Ghetti dealership, Paolo Laurenzi, Ghetti Sales Director, and Marco Morsia, Iveco Area District Manager.

Of the 65 polar white 480 HP IVECO S-Ways, equipped with all the latest and most advanced connection technologies and monitoring of vehicle performance and the driver’s driving style, 20 are equipped with a power take-off to be used for the transport of tipping tanks and mobile floors for waste or aggregates, while 45 vehicles will be used for the transport of goods on national and international routes.

Eurologistica has also chosen the IVECO M&R service, a tailor-made maintenance and repair contract. Thanks to a series of solutions aimed at meeting the company’s requirements, Iveco is committed to protecting the value, performance and productivity of vehicles over time. The supply was handled by the Iveco Ghetti dealership, present with 35,000 square meters of space dedicated to the world of commercial and industrial vehicles, at the offices in Florence, Arezzo and Sarzana.