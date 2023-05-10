Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with the Knicks?

Second Michael Scottoseveral insiders are certain that Josh Hart will not exercise the approximately 12.9 million player option in his contract with the New York Knicks.

The ex Villanova is increasingly important in the rotations of coach Thibodeau, who in all likelihood will be among the main sponsors for his confirmation.

The new agreement between the parties could be between 15 and 18 million per season, concludes the reporter.

Hart is producing 11.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the playoffs.