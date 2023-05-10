Home » Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with the Knicks?
Sports

Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with the Knicks?

by admin
Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with the Knicks?

Second Michael Scottoseveral insiders are certain that Josh Hart will not exercise the approximately 12.9 million player option in his contract with the New York Knicks.

The ex Villanova is increasingly important in the rotations of coach Thibodeau, who in all likelihood will be among the main sponsors for his confirmation.

The new agreement between the parties could be between 15 and 18 million per season, concludes the reporter.

Hart is producing 11.2 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the playoffs.

See also  Cagnin changes club again, the swordsman goes to the Garden

You may also like

3rd league: Saarbrücken secures three important points in...

Messi won the Laureus Best Male Athlete Award...

Team Bora is racing for its future

Walker between Milan and Juve, the market triangle:...

Change of coach: Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner...

The first game of the CBA Finals: Zhao...

Test your performance with these simple exercises

The Etna Supermarathon: the route – Corriere TV

football | History: SWR Sport podcast series: FCK’s...

Davide Rolando died, tragedy on the track at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy