In 2017, the percentage of people who needed help with care fell by 3 percentage points compared to the previous year to the lowest value since the introduction of long-term care insurance. This also significantly relieved the social welfare agencies. This is the result of a scientific study now available on the introduction of the new definition of the need for long-term care in 2017.

In order to provide scientific support for the implementation of the latest reforms, the BMG has commissioned five studies. The scientific evaluation took place from 2017 to 2019. The IGES Institute, Prognos AG, Kantar Public and the University of Bremen were involved in the accompanying research.